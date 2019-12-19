Surakshit Kamareddy Programme for women safety

By | Published: 9:08 pm

Nizamabad: Under Surakshit Kamareddy programme, over 1.48 lakh government and private school students in Kamareddy district would be educated about attacks on women and children and trained in self-protection, said Kamareddy Collector N Satyanarayana.

On Thursday the Collector participated as the chief guest of NISTA programme, which was attended by government school headmasters, school assistants and language pandits, held at Yellareddy model school. On the occasion, Satyanarayana said the government school teachers should create an awareness among students on safe and healthy school atmosphere and also educate them on measures to prevent sexual attacks on them.

He further said as many as 3,900 government teachers were trained under NISTA programme at six training centers in the district. The Collector appealed to the teachers to create awareness among the pupils in their schools to face any untoward situations in their life in order to protect their themselves. The programme was participated by Yellareddy RDO Devender Reddy, Kamareddy DEO S. Raju, MEO Venkatesham, State resource person Lakshma Reddy, trainers Aravind, Eshwar, Prasad, limbadri, Siddiramulu Goud.

