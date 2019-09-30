Surat: Women flaunt body paint tattoos featuring Modi

By | Published: 10:31 am

Surat: It seems like body paint tattoos are becoming the most unique way to celebrate Navratri this year.

After witnessing some young students and professionals getting their back painted with tattoos on Article 370, Chandrayaan-2 for Garba Raas, now women here have got body paint tattoos featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump during preparations for Navratri.

Prime Minister Modi met Trump recently on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly session. “The youth are very hyped up about the Navratri festival. They are trying to send a message through their tattoos too, they want designs on social issues and topics like abrogation of Article 370, Chandrayaan-2 and the new traffic rules,” tattoo artist Darshan Govil said. This year, Navratri is being observed from September 29 to October 7.