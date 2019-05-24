Suravaram calls for reunification of Left parties in India

By | Published: 9:20 pm

Hyderabad: With the Left parties turning in their worst-ever performance in Lok Sabha elections in over six decades, veteran Communist leader Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy on Friday raised the pitch for their reunification.

Reddy, general secretary of the CPI, said his party had always been suggesting that the unity of the Left movement was the need of the hour and still feels so. “Of course, that’s not the only solution (to revive the Left). That will give more confidence among the ranks of Left movement in the country,” he said. Asked if there was a need to give a push to the efforts of reunification following the debacle of the Left in the elections, Reddy said: “Yes, all the Left parties should think of it. There is an urgent need to rethink at the earliest.” He said the Left parties were not expecting such a “disastrous results” in the Lok Sabha elections, and were hoping to get 15-20 seats. The Left is down to five seats in the Lok Sabha — three CPI-M and two CPI. Reddy termed the Left drawing a blank in West Bengal as a “very big setback.” PTI