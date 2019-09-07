Surender Reddy waxes eloquent about Sye Ra, Megastar

By | Published: 8:35 pm

Dwelling on his tryst with Sye Ra, director Surender Reddy expressed his delight for the twin opportunities of filming the real story of a gallant freedom fighter and handling a legendary hero like Chiranjeevi at once.

“For me, this is a golden moment in my career. This film emerged as a wonderful platform to depict the true story of a first crusader from our Telugu land against the despotic British Raj well before the Sepoy Mutiny in 1857,” says the director in a conversation with when he spoke to Hyderabad Today.

The present generation from across the country will be enlightened about an unsung hero who is lost in the pages of history, shares Surender. “The character and the film were illuminated when an actor of such high calibre like Chiranjeevi portrayed the role with a great commitment and astounding dedication,” he said.

He proudly reminisced the moments before he initiated the project with Chiranjeevi. “As I regularly watch Hollywood films, I used to imagine Chiranjeevi sir in certain kinds of the roles. Since long, I have been contemplating to work with him in a film of specific style. When I approached, he also shared his views on doing ‘something special and big’. After hearing the story, I immediately plunged into the history of Sye Ra,” he said.

Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy was not a concocted story. His valiant battle to strike down the foreign rule was recorded and gazetted meticulously. “After reading a novel written by Tangirala Subbarao and listening to folk songs about him, I understand his perilous travel.

Even the British could not stamp him as a dacoit and sought to clamp a commission considering the heavy numbers who sacrificed their lives along with him. After a thorough research, I came up with a solid final idea for the script. With his blessings, I forged ahead with the work,” Surender added.

While speaking about Chiranjeevi, the director waxed eloquent about the commitment, dedication and the hard work of Chiranjeevi. “Chiranjeevi sir is the beloved son of the goddess of the art. The assiduous discipline he demonstrated was highly commendable. No words will suffice to calibrate his devotion towards his work.

Other heroes also achieved hits. But, he is eternal enough to do milestone films even after 15 years. He is a legend in real terms. It is an indisputable fact that he will stun the whole world with Sye Ra. Once the trailer releases on September 15, the entire globe will come to know what a pan-Indian film is all about and how he will dazzle the theatre-goers,” Surender Reddy said confidently.

