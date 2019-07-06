Suresh Kondeti to play a full-length role

By | Published: 10:16 pm

For the first time, journalist-turned-producer Suresh Kondeti will be essaying a full-length role in the upcoming period political drama titled Devineni. Suresh who had earlier played a few small roles in movies, will don the role of Vangaveeti Ranga.

On the other hand, actor Taraka Ratna will be seen as late Devineni Nehru, a former political leader in Vijayawada. According to the makers, the story revolves around two people Vangaveeti Ranga and Devineni Nehru who belong to two different communities.

Narra Siva Nageswara Rao, who had earlier directed the movie Shiva Naga, is directing the movie which is being produced by Ramu Rathod under the banner RTR Films. Senior actor Jamuna will play a key role in the movie.