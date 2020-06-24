Suresh Kumar takes charge as MD of TIHCL

By | Published: 12:46 am

Hyderabad: DV Suresh Kumar, retired Chief General Manager from State Bank of India, took charge as the new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Telangana Industrial Health Clinic Limited (TIHCL). He replaced Sanjaya Maruvada and will be in the post for a two-year term. Kumar worked in various capacities across different domains in the State Bank group. With his experience and exposure, the TIHCL is expected to scale new heights, particularly in the fields of revival and restructuring of micro and small manufacturing enterprises, counseling, mentoring and project services.

Further, UVVL Prasad who is a retired General Manager from Andhra Bank also took charge as the new Chief Operating Officer of the company, replacing J Sitapathi Sharma. His tenure with Andhra Bank has been mostly dedicated to the service of MSMEs.

