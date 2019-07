By | Sports Bureau | Published: 7:18 pm

Hyderabad: Leg spinner N Suresh took 6 for 38 as R Dayanand team was bundled out for 137 runs against SCRCA in the HCA A1 Three-Day League match on Wednesday. SCRCA in reply finished the day at 13/0 in five overs.

Meanwhile, A Jayasuriya (143 batting) and P Gaurav Reddy (105) slammed centuries to help Hyderabad Bottling reach 360/3 on the first day against India Cement. Ammaar Ayub bagged six wickets (6/81) to reduce Gemini Friends to a modest 230 runs in 59 overs. In reply, Ensconse is on a spot of bother at 51/5 at the end of Day One.

In another match, Abhinav Tej picked up his second wicket five-wicket haul (5/67) as MP Colts restricted Cambridge XI to 279 runs.

Brief scores: Group I (Pool A): Deccan Chronicle 285/5 in 90 overs (Yash Kapadia 102, Pragnay Reddy 51, CV Milind 46 batting) vs Sporting XI; R Dayanand 137 in 47.2 overs (Deepansh 47, N Suresh 6/38, Naren Reddy 3/42) vs SCRSA 13/0 in 5 overs; BDL 309/7 in 88 overs (B Revanth 62, N Sandeep Goud 57, TP Anirudh 40 batting, Lokesh 3/85) vs EMCC; Andhra Bank 364/9 in 88 overs (Ronald Rodrigues 77, Abhinav Kumar 75, Amol Shinde 85, Shravan 4/38, Karthikeya Kak 3/66) vs Jai Hanuman Group I (Pool B): Evergreen 100/1 in 38 overs (Vikram Naik 70 batting) vs Continental; Gemini Friends 230 in 59 overs (N Thakur Tilak Varma 62, Chaitanya Krishna 51, Medhi Hasan 3/54, Ammaar Ayub 6/81) vs Ensconse 51/5 in 22 overs (Taha Shaik 3/20); Cambridge XI 279 in 69.5 overs (J Mallikarjun 98, Krishna Charit 3/76, Abhinav Tej 5/67) vs MP Colts 29/0 in 11 overs; Hyderabad Bottling 360/3 in 90 overs (P Gaurav Reddy 105, A Jayasuriya 143 batting) vs India Cement.

