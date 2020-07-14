Surface Duo gets delayed, may launch ‘sometime this summer’

By | Published: 7:49 pm

San Francisco: Microsoft has reportedly pushed back launch plans of its foldable smartphone Surface Duo to “sometime this summer.”

Microsoft first revealed the Surface Duo at its annual Surface event in October 2019. The company promised to make the device available in holiday season 2020.

According to Windows Central’s Zac Bowden, Microsoft is taking the additional time to further refine the experience on the Surface Duo.

“Update on Surface Duo schedule: MS has pushed back internal plans to launch the device later this month. Sounds like it’ll still happen sometime this summer, just later than originally planned,” Zac said in a tweet.

Surface Duo is expected to come with mid-range specs, including the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC, 6GB RAM, and either 64GB or 256GB of storage.

The device will also feature a single 11MP camera sensor above the right display that will be used for both front and rear-facing photos and videos and will be powered by Snapdragon 855 processor, 6GB RAM/64GB or 256GB storage options.

The smartphone houses two equal-sized 5.6-inch AMOLED displays. Each screen offers a 4:3 aspect ratio, 1800 x 1350 pixels resolution and 401ppi pixel density.

Surface Duo’s two displays are held together with a fully rotating hinge that can be adjusted to any angle. The device is loaded with Android 10 OS and is expected to come with apps from Microsoft.

Surface Duo will ship with a 3460mAh battery and feature USB-C fast charging.

It won’t support 5G, maxing out at 4G LTE speeds instead. It is also speculated that the device lacks support for wireless charging and NFC.