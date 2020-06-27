Surge in covid cases, village in Karimnagar declares self lockdown

By | Published: 9:23 pm

Karimnagar: While the business community is voluntarily closing their establishments to check the spread of coronavirus, residents of a village have decided to impose a self-lockdown. In the wake of increasing Covid-19 cases in the village, people of Valbhapur of Veenavanka mandal have decided to impose self lockdown for a fortnight from Sunday onwards. In this regard, a resolution was also passed in gram panchayat.

Initially, the voluntary lockdown will be continued for a fortnight. After fifteen days, gram panchayat will take a decision whether to continue lockdown depending on the situation. Garma panchayat has also decided to distribute essential commodities like milk, vegetables as well as medicines to villagers. It was also decided to impose Rs 1,000 fine if anybody ventured outside by violating village panchayat decision.

While a person was died of coronavirus, 11 other persons were infected by the virus in the village which has 2,700 population.

Though it was not clear when and how the coronavirus entered into the village, a person was with the virus on June 15. In a fresh incident, a person who came from Chennai and three of his family members were tested positive for virus on Thursday.

Though the medical and health department officials have taken precautionary measures by quarantining the family members of the deceased and infected persons, the spread of virus has not been stopped. Alerted over the increase of covid cases, village elders have decided to impose voluntary lockdown to check the spread of virus. Moreover, increase of corona deaths in surrounding towns such as Veenavanka, Jammikunta and Huzurabad drove the villagers to take a bold decision.

Speaking to Telangana Today, village sarpanch Ekkati Raghupal Reddy made it clear that nobody would be allowed to venture out of their houses during the lockdown. Essential commodities such as milk, vegetables and others would be supplied to the people by gram panchayat.

Four types of vegetables would be supplied to each house for every three days. Medical teams would rush the families and provide treatment if anybody was suffering with ill-health. After the report of the first covid case in the beginning of this month, they have begun precautionary measures including spraying of hydrochloroquine liquid for every two days and quarantined the family member of infected persons. However, there was no decline in cases. So, they have decided to impose lockdown for fifteen days.

Rs 1,000 fine would also be imposed to persons if anybody moved out of their houses by violating gram panchayat decision, he made it clear.

