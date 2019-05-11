Surgeon adds a cutting edge to Wanaparthy Govt hospital services

By | Published: 1:33 am

Wanaparthy: There was a time when high risk cases from Wanaparthy Government Hospital used to be referred to hospitals in Mahabubnagar and Hyderabad. But things have started changing with complex and in some cases rarely performed surgeries being conducted at WGH itself. At the vanguard of this change is Dr Ramu Paladugu, a newly recruited General Surgeon.

The 32-year-old Dr Ramu, who earned his MBBS degree from OU Medical College in 2010, completed his Masters in Surgery from Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education & Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh in 2014 and emerged as the all-India topper in his graduating Senior Resident Exam.

After briefly working at a private hospital in Hyderabad, he opened a private practice for some time in Bhainsa, Adilabad. But dissatisfied with what he was doing, he appeared for the TSPSC examination and stood first in his zone. And in March 2019, he joined Wanaparthy Government Hospital as a General Surgeon. In a short span, he has conducted 242 surgeries in the hospital that does not even have a surgical ward or surgical equipment.

“Having graduated from the best institute, we were taught not to refer a patient to a higher centre. If something happens in my presence that requires a patient to be attended to and if I am unable to do the needful, then I believe my education serves no purpose. That was precisely the reason why we have been performing surgeries with the equipment available at the hospital that is typically used for deliveries,” he told ‘Telangana Today’.

Last month, Dr Ramu successfully performed a rare surgery on a 55-year-old woman for Cholecystectomy with CDB exploration (also known as gallstone induced pancreatitis) during which he had to remove the patient’s gallbladder.

A fortnight ago, he also conducted a thyroid gland surgery on a 60-year-old woman who was referred to Hyderabad by Mahabubnagar Government Hospital because she had asthma and a mild cardiac problem.

Among the surgeries that Dr Ramu have performed at Wanaparthy so far, one was on a patient who had post-burn contracture of elbow, a procedure usually performed by a plastic surgeon. He also has been performing paediatric surgeries on infants under two years of age, a practice never done before at the Wanaparthy hospital.

Last Tuesday, he also performed a surgery for hernia on a 65-year-old male patient who was found positive for HBsAg (Hepatitis B). Even private hospitals refer these kind of high risk cases to hospitals in medical colleges due to the risk involved and fear of contracting the virus due to exposure.

A perfect coordination between Dr Ramu and Dr Raj Kumar, an anesthetist who was recruited 10 months ago, has made all this possible in a government hospital where surgeries other than maternity cases were rarely performed before. With limited resources at his disposal, Dr Ramu has been doing outstanding work and doing justice to his profession with commitment and dedication.

He said if laparoscopy could be introduced at the hospital, the current recovery periods stretching over weeks could be drastically reduced. Asked what made him take up job in the government hospital, he said this was his way of giving back to the society after getting an education in government run educational institutions.