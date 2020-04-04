Association of Surgeons procures 3500 PPE Kits

By | Published: 8:11 pm

Hyderabad: The various state chapters of Association of Surgeons of India (ASI) have come together to address the severe shortage of Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) for health care workers during the ongoing pandemic.

As part of these efforts, the members of ASI have together contributed Rs.35 lakhs to the Central ASI fund, which is being utilized solely towards bulk purchasing 3, 500 PPE kits, Within 10 days, the PPE sets or kits would be delivered to the representatives of ASI in every State, which in turn will be ‘hand delivered’ to those healthcare workers in the front line, that need them the most.

There is acute shortage of PPE kits, which is endangering the lives of healthcare professionals all across the country, a press release said.

“Apart from that, there are scores of homeless people who have suffered the most during this lockdown. I have urged all the members of the ASI to adopt a few families who are homeless and provide them with food and shelter,” said President, Association of Surgeons of India (ASI) Dr P.Raghu Ram.

