Survey finds Telangana district courts ‘guilty’ of infrastructure

By | Published: 12:39 am

Hyderabad: District court complexes in the erstwhile 10 districts in Telangana State do not have Braille notices or washrooms for persons with disabilities, according to a survey conducted by two organisations with the support of the Tata Trust.

Vidhi, a learning centre for legal policy, and Justice, Access and Lowering-Delays in India (JALDI) carried out the survey between May and August 2018 in all the States and Union Territories on various aspects of accessibility, security, public convenience and amenities within the premises of district court complexes.

In all, 665 district court complexes in India were studied using a questionnaire comprising over 100 objective questions, which, in turn, were based on the guidelines prescribed by the 2012 National Court Management System (NCMS) report. The performance of each district court complex was based on an equal weightage of nine parameters relevant to court infrastructure like waiting area, barrier-free access, case display boards, amenities, security, navigation etc.

According to survey, the district court complexes of the erstwhile Ranga Reddy and Medak districts were the best performing in Telangana while the Adilabad district court complex needed the most improvement in court infrastructure.

The courts in 10 districts lacked tactile pavements for visually challenged persons, though they were accessible by public transport and had designated parking space.

Sixty-six percent of litigants were interviewed for the survey to find whether they were satisfied with amenities on the premises of the district courts across the State. Litigants mostly asked passersby for finding their way within the court. Litigants said better signage for waiting areas and courtrooms would aid navigation within the premises. Litigants said waiting areas were especially deficient in seating and ventilation. All the court complexes had washrooms. However, the washrooms in only nine premises were fully functioning. Lack of running water was a concern for most litigants.

Only one court had an e-Case display board to know which cases are being currently heard in the court. Three court premises had all amenities like notaries, canteen, bank branches, ATMs and photocopiers. One out of 10 court complexes had fully functioning baggage scanning facility while five had fire extinguishers and seven did not have emergency exit signage.

Reshma Sekhar, Research Fellow of Vidhi Centre for Legal Policy and Co-Author of the survey report said the report would be submitted to the government for perusal.

