Survey to study status of schemes in Telangana

Hyderabad: The State Government plans to conduct a large-scale household survey to measure the outcomes of its various development programmes. The inputs from the survey, covering key sectors, are to be used to optimise personnel and financial management and refine programme implementation.

As part of this exercise, the Finance and Planning Departments entered into a tripartite agreement with Centre for Effective Governance of Indian States which will lead the survey and data collection efforts.

The partnership, according to a government release, envisages improving socio-economic outcomes and the quality of public expenditure in Telangana. The MoU for the partnership was signed in the presence Vice-Chairman of the State Planning Board B Vinod Kumar and Finance Minister T Harish Rao at a seminar on ‘Transforming State Effectiveness in Telangana’ at the Directorate of Economics and Statistics here on Wednesday.

The regular data collection on key outcomes and processes by CEGIS is expected to help in improving government performance and personnel management, assist in strategic budgeting and planning to improve quality of public expenditure and create evidence based policy road maps for reforms in key sectors.

Prior to signing of the memorandum of understanding with CEGIS, Vinod Kumar said the State Government was executing a well-planned programme for comprehensive development of Telangana. He said every step taken by the State government was development oriented and just within a few years of formation, Telangana had raced ahead rest of the States in the country on various fronts.

Vinod Kumar also said as people who took part and led the Statehood movement, those in Telangana Government were well aware of how and when to take relevant decisions to ensure continued progress of the State.

Harish Rao said everyone should work with single minded devotion for the State’s development, adding that the Directorate should ensure collection of comprehensive data that will assist the government in making and implementing effective plans for development.

The meeting was attended by CEGIS founder and Scientific Director Karthik Muralidharan, who signed the MoU with the government officials, Advisor to the Government on Finance GR Reddy, Director, Directorate of Economics and Statistics Sudarshan Reddy, and director Planning Department Shaik Meera.

