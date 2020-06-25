Survival rate of plants is 100 per cent: Ajay Kumar

By | Published: 9:17 pm

Khammam: Haritha Haram is a unique and most successful plantation programme in the country, asserted Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar.

He launched the sixth phase of Haritha Haram at Lakaram tank bund and at Velugumatla Urban Forest Park here on Thursday.

Every year, crores of saplings were being planted and care was being taken for the survival of the plants. In the past, the sapling survival rate was around 85 per cent and now through the new Panchayat Raj Act, 100 per cent survival of plants was ensured, Ajay Kumar noted.

“Haritha Haram aims to achieve environmental protection and ecological balance. Hence everyone has to plant saplings and protect them. Farmers were also being encouraged to plant saplings at their fields,” he explained.

All the government departments must actively participate in the plantation programme. Officials and elected members should strive to achieve the plantation target set for the current phase of Haritha Haram. Action would be taken against those neglecting the programme, he warned.

