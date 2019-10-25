Survivors boost morale of cancer patients in Hyderabad

By | Published: 1:11 am

Hyderabad: Care Hospitals, Hitec City, Hyderabad, organised a Breast Cancer Survivors Meet on the occasion of Breast Cancer Awareness month at the hospital premises. The meeting aimed at creating awareness and confidence about treatment of the disease and leading a quality life.

A team of oncologists consisting of Dr Krishnamani, Dr Arun Lingutla, Dr Srinivas Juluri, Dr Pratap Varma, Dr Rammohan Reddy and breast cancer survivors participated in this event. The cancer survivors who endured the illness with great fortitude were appreciated that helped boosting the morale of breast cancer patients undergoing treatment. Survivors shared their experiences and responded to questions from the patients.

