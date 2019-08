Surya, Nisha capture Telangana chess titles

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 7:26 pm 7:31 pm

Hyderabad: Surya Alakanti and Nisha Baheti cornered glory by winning the under-17 boys and under-15 girls titles respectively in the 22nd Telangana State Ranking Chess Tournament held at Lal Bahadur Stadium. Viswa Alakanti emerged winner in the under-15 boys category. The competition was held for a total of five rounds.

Winners: Boys: U-7: 1. Divyanshu Patra, 2. Hariram Perecharla, 3. Charan Battu; U-9:1. Andabatla Satvik, 2. Jampana Srivanth Varma, 3. Aditya Sreeram K; U-11: 1. Pranay Akula, 2. Challa Saharsha, 3. Devahakthuni Sakethram Sai; U-13:1. Rithwik Gandikota, 2. Vinnakota Sashank, 3. Sridhanvi Boggavarapu; U-15:1. Viswa Alakanti, 2. S Akash, 3. Nomula Sai Pawan; U-17:1. Surya Alakanti, 2. D Shiva Teja, 3. P Venkata Jaswanth.

Girls: U-7: 1. Sadhana Ravi, 2. Cherala Keerthi, 3. Sanvi Jagga; U-9: 1. Payyavula Lahari, 2. Hrithika Thota, 3. Samhita Pungavanam; U-11: 1. G Eshanvi, 2. Nigamaa Sree D, 3. Nikita Sachin; U-13: 1. Medha Pradeep, 2. Rudroju Rithika, 3. Akansha Yadav; U-15: 1. Nisha Baheti, 2. Nomula Sneha, 3. M Manogna; U-17: 1. M Varshitha Reddy, 2. Rishika Katla.

