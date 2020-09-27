Surya temple in Nalgonda awaits old glory

The temple had seen some good days earlier with devotees flocking it as it was the second such temple in the united Andhra Pradesh after the famous Arasavalli Surya temple.

Nalgonda: The lone Surya temple in Akarm village in Telangana lies in a state of neglect and is devoid of any protection despite it being an ancient temple. The temple in Akaram village of Shaligowraram mandal remains a picture of apathy even now.

The temple had seen some good days earlier with devotees flocking it as it was the second such temple in the united Andhra Pradesh after the famous Arasavalli Surya temple. It is stated to have been constructed in the 12th century by the Kakatiya rulers. Located around 35 km from the district headquarters, it has some marvellous sculptures.

Without any protection from either the Endowments or Archaeology departments, the temple land has been encroached by villagers. With no financial support from the government, the hereditary priests too stopped the daily pujas and the maintenance took a beating. With none to take care, its premises now have thick bushes and entering the temple is not an easy job.

Adding to the problem, the treasure hunters too began digging around the temple and had even damaged the Suryanarayana stone idol in the sanctum sanctorum and the Nandi sculpture. Villagers feel that if the government takes some interest, the lost glory of the temple could be restored.

Assistant Director of Archaeology Ramulu Naik said the temple at Akaram was not declared as a protected monument. Sometime ago, the village sarpanch submitted a memorandum to the Director of Archeology and Museums seeking inclusion of the temple in the list of protected monuments. Naik said he would soon visit the temple and submit a report to the Director on the possibility of considering it as a protected monument and take up its renovation.

Sarpanch Kandala Samaram said a group of youth in the village took up the responsibility of cleaning the temple premises by clearing the bushes. The sarpanch was confident that the TRS government would take interest in protecting and renovating the temple and develop it on a par with the Surya temple of Arasavalli.

