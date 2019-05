By | Published: 8:57 pm

Suryapet: The Anti Corrupation Bureau (ACB) officials on Tuesday arrested senior Assistant of Huzurnagar Municipality J Nagaiah, for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe from a house owner.

The senior Assistant was caught red handed while accepting Rs 8,000 from Chilakaraju Saidulu at Municipality Office of Huzurnagar.

He demanded the money for allotment of house number.