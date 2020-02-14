Suryapet accident turns out to be a pre-planned murder

By | Published: 7:24 pm

Suryapet: Police investigation into the death of a person in a road accident at Munagala threw up startling facts that his nephew was behind the accident that was pre-planned to claim insurance amount.

Manjula Saidulu (30), a native of Thadvai village, died on the spot when a lorry hit him at a truck bay near Indira Nagar in Munagala mandal on National Highway 65 on January 25. Based on the complaint lodged by his brother Venkateshwarlu, the police filed a case and took up investigation. During the course of investigation, the police found that Venkateshwarlu’s son Ramesh hatched a plan to kill Saidulu after taking out an insurance policy of Rs 50 lakh on his uncle’s name with himself at the nominee.

Giving details about the case, Circle Inspector of Munagala Shiva Shanker Goud said Ramesh was in debts after taking vehicle loans from a private finance company to purchase two lorries. When he defaulted on payment of EMIs, the finance company seized the two lorries. Ramesh had also borrowed money from friends for the down payment to purchase the lorries, and they were also applying pressure on him to return the money.

Ramesh hatched the plan to come out of the financial mess with the help of his two friends, Gandam Mahesh and Mathangi Shiban Babu, and took out the insurance policy. As per the plan, they killed Saidulu by running over him with a lorry and tried to create an impression that Saidulu’s death was an accident. The police grew suspicious when they came to know about the high value insurance policy in the name of the victim with Ramesh as the nominee.

He said Ramesh and his two friends were taken into custody on Thursday night and the accused have since confessed to their crime during interrogation. Venkateshwarlu was not aware of the plan hatched by his son.

