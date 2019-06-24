Suryapet: Beda-Budiga Jangala community members stage protest for quota in 2BHK houses

By | Published: 12:15 am

Suryapet: Mild tension prevailed at the District Collectorate when people from the Beda-Budiga Jangala community staged a protest at its main gate demanding quota in double bedroom houses constructed at Tirumalgiri in Chivvemla mandal. They also removed the names of ineligible beneficiaries.

Last week, beneficiaries were selected for 80 double bedrooms constructed at Tirumalgiri in the presence of Education Minister G Jagadish Reddy through draw system at District Collectorate. Of the total 40 families of the community whose huts were removed for construction of the houses, 24 got the double bedroom houses while the remaining 16 were left high and dry.

The protestors resisted the police when they tried to arrest Beda-Budiga Jangala welfare association district leader Chinna Saidulu leading to high drama at the Collectorate. Sensing the mood of the community people, the police withdrew and suggested that they submit a memorandum to district officials at ‘Praja Vani’ (Grievance Day), instead of staging a protest demonstration.

Speaking on the occasion, Beda-Budiga Jangala welfare association district president Banala Venkanna said the officials had assured them that those whose huts were removed will be allotted houses, but it was not done. After removal of their huts, the 40 families shifted to a piece of land near a local graveyard, which was not suitable for living, he said.

He alleged that some ineligible persons were selected as beneficiaries of the double bedroom houses and demanded allocation of houses for the remaining 16 families of Budiga Jangala.

