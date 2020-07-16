Suryapet Collector instructs officials to speed up Palle Pragathi Vanam works

By | Published: 7:06 pm

Suryapet: District Collector T Vijay Krishna Reddy on Thursday instructed the officials to speed up the works of Palle Pragathi Vanams which have been taken up in one acre of area in all gram panchayats in the district.

Speaking after inspecting the works of Palle Pragathi Vanams at Thimmapuram of Chivvemla mandal in the district, Vijay Krishna Reddy said that plantation should be taken up in the villages under sixth phase of Telangana Ku Haritha Haram. The villages should be made to flourish with greenery utilizing the afforestation programme, he added.

He suggested that saplings should be planted in two or three rows along Panchayat Raj roads and internal roads in villages. The officials should prepare an estimation on required saplings based on the length of the internal roads in villages and sapling height of more than two metres only should be taken up for plantation, he added.

If required, Gram Panchayats should purchase the saplings from private nurseries with the green fund. The grama panchayats can also purchase saplings from other states and revenue officials were posted at the state boarder check posts to issue permissions for the purpose, he added. The plantation programme should be taken up in the district in this monsoon season like no space would available for plating saplings for the next drives of Haritha Haram, he added. All the available spaces would be covered in the ensuing sixth phase of Haritha Haram, he made it clear.

