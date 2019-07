By | Published: 1:36 am

Suryapet: District Collector D Amoy Kumar on Tuesday issued orders suspending two Village Revenue Officers (VROs) and one Village Revenue Assistant (VRA) in the district for taking bribe from the farmers.

The three village level revenue officials collected bribes from the farmers in Penphad mandal to carry out land related work in their favor.

Gajula Malkapuram, Shareef, Gajula Malkapuram, Narsaiah and Dulaphad Suresh were suspended for keeping the land issues unresolved intentionally.