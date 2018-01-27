Suryapet Collector warns officials against lethargy

By | Published: 9:27 pm

Suryapet: Collector K Surendra Mohan on Saturday directed officials concerned to speed up the works of Mission Bhagiratha. He also warned the officials of Rural Water Supply (RWS) Department of stringent action if any negligence was reported in laying of pipelines.

The Collector reviewed the progress of Mission Bhagiratha works with RWS officials and Mandal Parishad Development Officers (MPDOs).

Speaking at the review meeting, Surendra Mohan highlighted delay in the progress of works in the district. He pointed out that Mission Bhagiratha was one of the prestigious projects of the State government and it was aimed at ensuring safe drinking water to every house in all the villages.

He directed the officials to replace the existing water supply pipelines, which were laid 20 years ago and in dilapidated condition, with new ones. Leakages should also be capped in the pipelines which were five to six years old. The works of overhead tanks should be awarded to contractors with Rs 5 lakhs cost as water was already being supplied to 259 habitations through bulk supply, he added.

Stating that Rs 16 crore have been sanctioned by the State government for laying of CC roads in gram panchayats and thandas in the district, Surendra Mohan instructed the officials to immediately complete the intra-village pipeline works, which were selected for laying of CC roads. He also underlined the need to complete Mission Bhagiratha works to avoid drinking water shortage during summer.

He said that pipelines should be supplying drinking water to anganwadi centres, schools, junior and degree colleges and also government offices.

He instructed the MPDOs to supervise the pipeline works in coordination with sarpanches of the villages.

RWS Chief Engineer Madhu Babu and Executive Engineer Venkateshwarlu also attended the review meeting.