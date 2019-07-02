Suryapet contractors asked to ensure transperancy in 2BHKs

By | Published: 12:39 am

Suryapet: District Collector D Amoy Kumar on Tuesday asked the contractors of double bedroom houses scheme not to show any negligence in the construction works in the district in anyway.

Reviewing the status of the works taken up in four Assembly constituencies in the district, Amoy Kumar instructed the officials to inspect the progress of the works of double bedroom houses from time to time. He also underlined the need to ensure transparency in the works of double bedroom houses. Out of 3,126 houses, which have taken up in the district, construction of 1,021 double bedroom houses was completed. He instructed the contractors to complete the construction of the remaining 2BHKs within five months.

Stating that water tap connections would be sanctioned to the double bedroom houses under Mission Bhagiratha, the district Collector said that basic amenities including electricity connection and internal roads would be provided in the area of double bedroom house immediately after their completion. District Revenue Officer P Chandraiah and officials of R&B, Panchayat Raj and Rural Water Supply were also attended the review meeting.