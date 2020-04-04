Suryapet: Cops use drones to keep eye on Kudakuda

By | Published: 11:14 pm 11:15 pm

Suryapet: The district police were supervising the situation in Kudakuda, where a Covid-19 positive case was reported in Suryapet, using drone cameras. In addition to imposing Section 144, they were implementing three-layers of security to Kudakuda literally cordoning off the area. The policemen were also wearing protective gear. SP Bhaskaran was supervising the situation and implementation of lockdown in Kudakuda using drone cameras.

A resident of Kudakuda who returned from the Markaz congregation tested Covid-19 positive in the medical tests. The officials shifted seven persons of his family to a quarantine centre at Imampet and sent the samples collected from them to Hyderabad for test. The officials identified 95 persons, who moved closely with the Covid-19 positive person, including 39 primary contacts and 56 secondary contacts and stamped home quarantine stamps on their hands.

On the other hand, the police cordoned off Manyamchelka, Meerbagh Colony, Rahamathnagar and Barkatpur from where five Covid-19 positive cases were reported. According to the sources, four persons of their families, who were already kept in quarantine centre, also proved positive on Saturday and officials were yet to confirm the figure. There was no clarity on the total figure of positive cases as the district officials were not releasing any bulletin or press note. Nalgonda MLA Kancharla Bhupal Reddy also inspected the quarantine centre in Mahathma Gandhi University and asked 36 Markaz retunees, to cooperate with the officials.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .