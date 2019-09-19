Suryapet DCC president fires salvo at Revanth Reddy

By | Published: 9:23 pm

Suryapet: District Congress Committee (DCC) president Cheviti Venkanna on Thursday objected to the comments made by Congress MP Revanth Reddy and urged to withdraw his comments made against candidature of Uttam Padmavathi for Huzurnagar Assembly constituency by-elections.

The DCC president reminded that TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy has announced former Kodad MLA Uttam Padmavathi as the party candidate for by-elections to Huzurnagar Assembly Constituency. Instead of supporting the decision of TPCC president, Revanth Reddy has made comments raising objection, which was not acceptable and attract disciplinary action. Suryapet DCC was strongly condemning the comments made by Revanth Reddy, he maintained.

Stating that Congress is a disciplined political party, he said that Revanth Reddy was caught red-handed in vote for note scam when he was TDP leader and later joined the Congress for his political interests. Revanth Reddy has no moral right to criticize Uttam Kumar Reddy, he made it clear. He alleged that Revanth Reddy was turned as covert of TRS in the Congress and executing his plan.

He made it clear that it is not possible to stop the victory of Uttam Padmavathi in by-elections. Uttam Kumar Reddy has taken the decision on candidate for by-elections for Huzurnagar Assembly constituency as per the aspirations of the people of the constituency. The Congress leaders and members would work for victory of Uttam Padmavathi in by-elections, he added.

