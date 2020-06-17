Suryapet: Hundreds line up to console Colonel’s kin

By | Published: 12:20 am 12:21 am

Suryapet: Leaders and people queued at the house of slain Colonel Bikumalla Santosh Babu to console his family members at Suryapet. Following Covid-19 norms, boxes were marked at the house of Santosh Babu in Vidhya Nagar at Suryapet to ensure physical distancing. Health department officials distributed masks and hand sanitisers to the people and conducted thermal screening before allowing them into the house. Disinfectants were also sprayed at the premises of the house.

Among those who arrived to console the bereaved family was TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy who handed over the condolence message of Congress chief Sonia Gandhi to the parents of the Colonel.

In her condolence message, Sonia Gandhi praised the sacrifice, patriotism and bravery of Santosh Babu and said he will never be forgotten and his Memories will always be honoured. Santosh Babu was a heroic son of India, whose death was deeply mourned by the whole nation.

Speaking on the occasion, Uttam Kumar Reddy said it was a matter of pride that a person from the State sacrificed his life for protecting the mother land. He would attend the funeral on Wednesday. He urged the State government to christen the name of Santosh Babu to Government medical college or a prestigious project in Suryapet district.

After consoling the parents of the slain Colonel, Sharadha, wife of Kargil war martyr Lance Naik Gopaiah Chary, said that the situation faced by her after the death of her husband was came into her memory after seeing the parents of Santosh Babu. Only a few people would get the opportunity to sacrifice their lives for the protection of the country, she maintained.

Energy Minister G Jagdish Reddy, CPI leader K Narayana had also consoled the parents of Santosh on Tuesday night.

