Suryapet man electrocuted while charging mobile phone

By | Published: 6:02 pm

Suryapet: A 26-year-old man was electrocuted while he was trying to charge his mobile phone at Miryala village of Nuthankal mandal in the district on Thursday, police said. Annapureddy Lingaiah (26), a daily wage labour was suspected to have come in contact with an open live wire, while he was trying to plug his mobile phone for charging at his residence. He didn’t notice the damage of insulation of the wire and accidentally came to contact with it. He died on the spot in the incident. His body has been shifted to area hospital of Suryapet for autopsy.

