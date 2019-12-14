Suryapet: One dead, another injured in NH 65 accident

By | Published: 8:24 pm

Suryapet: One person died while another suffered injuries when a speeding car hit the auto trolley there were in at Indiranagar of Munagala mandal on National Highway 65 in the district on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Batheti Prahladh (40), an auto driver and native of Premnagar of Amberpet in Hyderabad, and the injured person is K Sairam.

According to the police, the road mishap has taken place at 4 am when a over speeding car hit a trolley auto, which was going towards Vijayawada, from his back side at Indiranagar village. The auto driver Prahladh, who received serious injuries in the accident, was died while undergoing treatment in area hospital at Suryapet. Another person K Sairam, who was owner of the trolley auto and travelling in the vehicle, was also received minor injuries.

Munagala police filed a case and took up investigation.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter