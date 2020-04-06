Suryapet police files case against function hall for violating rules

By | Published: 5:41 pm

Suryapet: Suryapet town police filed a case against management of a private function hall for allowing functions defying the restrictions under sections of 188,269,279 of IPC and Epidemic Management Act.

The officials of Suryapet municipality were issued notices to managements of all function halls in the town on March 15 following the directions from the state government. It has come to their notice that function hall was rented for conduct of functions on March 19 and 20 and rumours were spread in the town that the persons, who have symptoms of coronavirus were also attended these functions.

Based on the complaint of the officials of Suryapet municipality, Suryapet police filed cases against the management of the function hall.

