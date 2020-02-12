Suryapet: Police launches probe into threat letter to Ramaram sarpanch

By | Published: 8:13 pm

Suryapet: Mellacheruvu police registered a case and took up the investigation into the letter received by Ramaram sarpanch Mallikarjuna Rao in the name of CPI (Maoist) party, demanding Rs 2 lakh.

On Tuesday night, an unidentified person wearing helmet came on a bike which had no number plate to the house of Mallikarjuna Rao and handed a letter over to his wife as he was not present at home at that time.

In the letter, the sarpanch was ordered to drop Rs 2 lakh cash and meals for five persons at a certain red coloured pipe of lift irrigation scheme located between Dondapadu and Vajinepally at 11 pm on the same day.

The village head was also threatened in the letter that they would come to his house if he fails to do so and warned of dire consequences.

Smelling something fishy that it might be an act of fake naxalites, the surpanch lodged a complaint with Mellacheruvu police station.

Assistant Sub-Inspector of Mellacheruvu Jayakar said that a case was filed based on the complaint and took up the investigation. It may be reminded that few months ago, fake naxalites threatened a rice mill owner demanding money.

