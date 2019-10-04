Suryapet SP transferred for being ‘biased’

By | Published: 11:22 pm

Suryapet: The Election Commission of India ordered the transfer of Suryapet District Superintendent of Police R Venkateshwarlu and posted another IPS officer Bhaskaran in his place, according to sources here. The Commission issued orders to this effect and will be in force till the end of the bypolls to the Huzurnagar Asembly constituency. BJP leaders earlier complained to the EC alleging that Venkateshwarlu was not discharging his duties impartially. Congress leaders too alleged that he was biased.