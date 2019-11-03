Suryapet techie aims for Capitol Hill

By | Published: 12:44 am 12:59 am

Hyderabad: Among the few Indian Americans who are running for the United States Congress elections this time is son of the soil, Aaloori Bangar Reddy from Suryapet’s Jajireddy Gudem.

Bangar Reddy, a resident of Fort Bend County for the last 22 years, has been residing in the US since 1991. The son of the late Ramachandra Reddy Aaloori and Sakkubayamma Aaloori, he did his preliminary education in the ZPHS Jajireddy Gudem and secured an engineering degree from the REC, Surathkal, before flying to the US to pursue higher studies.

Having established himself in the IT sector there, Bangar Reddy has joined the list of potential Republican candidates, seeking the party’s nomination for an election to represent Fort Bend County in Texas. He hopes to replace Congressman Pete Olson, US Representative for Texas’s 22nd congressional district, serving since 2009.

Reddy, an active Indian-American community member, says he is not a ‘career politician’, and that he was on the field since he loved “serving America”. His campaign literature says he served as team leader at ground zero during natural disasters, including Hurricane Ike and Hurricane Harvey, apart from being involved in various community service initiatives such as immigration and women empowerment.

Bangar Reddy insists that he has not lost touch with his roots. “I know what it’s like to be poor, dirt-poor and I know what it’s like not to have access to medical care,” he says, adding that he wants to keep borders safe and secure, ensure drug-free neighborhoods, curb illegal immigration, work towards fair and expedited legal immigration and give quality education to all.

A staunch conservative, Bangar Reddy says America has been ‘great’ to him. “My wife and I are proud to be able to raise our two daughters in Fort Bend County, Texas. Now it’s my duty to give back to the country that made my dreams become a reality. I want our children to have a good future and access to greater opportunities in life. We don’t want to build a second class America with socialist programmes that divide the country into haves and have-nots. We are one America,” he says.

