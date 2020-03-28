Suryapet village sarpanch delivers vegetables to families free of cost

By | Published: 9:00 pm

Suryapet: Thungathurthy gram panchayat sarpanch Sankineni Swaroopa Ravinder Rao has come forward to supply five kg of vegetables to each family in a week in the village till the end of the lockdown. Thungathurthy is a major grama panchayat which has 14 wards with more than 2,000 households.

Speaking to Telangana Today, Swaroopa Ravinder Rao said that the voter strength of the gram panchayat was 5,000, but employees, private workers and students from other places were also residing in it in equal numbers in the rented houses.

“We are delivering packets of five kg vegetables at their doorstep. The five kg packet per family per week would be supplied free of cost and an expenditure of around Rs 1.5 lakh is estimated for a week,” she said. The free supply of vegetables would continue till the end of the lockdown period. Auto-trolleys were being used for door delivery of vegetables, she added.

Sarpanch of Vepalasingaram of Huzurnagar mandal, Annam Shirisha, was also takng up a similar initiative for door delivery of the vegetables at the retail price as vendors were allegedly jacking up prices.

