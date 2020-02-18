Suryapet will be made a model town: Annapurnamma

By | Published: 1:00 am

For Perumalla Annapurnamma, daughter of a retired municipal employee, it is a dream come true to be elected as Chairperson of Suryapet Municipality. What is also significant is that though the 48-year-old go-getter has been elected as councillor from a ward reserved for SCs, she got to occupy the Chairperson’s chair which was under Women’s General category. Annapurnamma shares her plans with P Srinivas on how she plans to ensure that Suryapet becomes a model town as promised by TRS. Excerpts from the interview…

Q.How do you feel on being elected to a post that was under General category for women?

A. I never expected or even dreamt of becoming Chairperson of Suryapet Municipality. I contested from 23rd ward, a Dalitwada in the town, with the only intention of working for the development of the ward. The ward has several problems and there is need to improve basic amenities.

Q. What are your priorities in Suryapet?

A. First, I plan to take services of municipality to the door steps of people and solve problems within a time frame when people complain regarding drinking water supply, sanitation, roads or any other services. I have planned a programme in this regard and will announce it after taking consent of higher officials of Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department.

Q. What initiatives you plan to take to improve efficiency of municipality staff?

A. My father Anumulapuri Narsaiah worked a Revenue Inspector in Municipal Department for over 30 years. He had earned a name for himself as a non-corrupt and hardworking officer. He did not even earn enough to construct a house during his entire service. As a daughter of municipal employee, I have some idea about the functioning of municipality. Suryapet Municipality would be made zero corruption urban local body with the cooperation of councillors and officials.

Q. Several development works have been stalled due to court cases, how will you overcome them?

A: I will hold discussions with owners of shops, who are against road widening and seek their cooperation for development of Suryapet. They known that traffic congestion is one of the major problems being faced by people of Suryapet. There is a need to complete the widening of roads. With the help of Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy, I would definitely turn Suryapet in to a model town.

Q. Expectation of ninth ward of people must have increased as it is your ward?

A: People of ninth ward presented victory to me with 374 votes majority. Ninth ward lacks many facilities and is a Dalit dominated ward. I decided to contest in municipal elections to serve the people of the area and work for development of the ward. However, the TRS leadership has put the responsibility of development of all wards on my shoulders by making me the Chairperson. I would try do justice to my ward.

Q. What made the TRS leadership choose you for the Chairperson’s post?

A. Definitely, my commitment towards the party and my efforts to strengthen the TRS in ninth ward. In Legislative Assembly elections of 2014 and 2019, TRS got majority of votes from ninth ward in Suryapet town. The party leadership picked me for the post recognising my desire to serve the people.

Q. How your family supports you?

A. Without my husband’s support, I would not have been in politics, which I entered in 2014. His encouragement helped me to be courageous even in adverse political situations. In my case, the idiom “Behind every successful man, there is a woman,” is other way around.

Q.What are you expecting from people of Suryapet?

A. I would take up innovative programmes by taking feedback of people of the town. Their cooperation is a must for implementation of programmes taken up by the municipality.

