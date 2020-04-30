Suryapet will soon be corona-free: Jagadish Reddy

By | Published: 10:57 pm

Suryapet: Stating that measures taken up by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had contained the spread of coronavirus, Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy on Thursday exuded confidence that Suryapet will soon be declared a corona-free district.

Launching the distribution of rice to 600 families who don’t have ration cards, Jagadish Reddy said the spread of coronavirus was controlled in the district due to the measures taken up by the State government. But, the people should continue to follow the precautionary measures like wearing masks, maintaining social distancing and washing hands frequently. The capability of the Chief Minister was once again recognised by the entire country with the control of corona in the State.

Strongly reacting to the allegations of opposition parties, he made it clear that there was no truth in the allegation of the opposition parties that number of corona cases were reported less in the State due to lack of extensive tests. He also cautioned that action would be taken against those who were circulating fake news on corona. People should not believe rumors and also must follow the rules imposed by the State government, he added.

The one and only responsibility of the people in fight against corona was staying at homes, he maintained. Following the call given by the Chief Minister to see no person should sleep with an empty stomach due to the lockdown, the TRS leaders were taken up distribution of rice, groceries and cash to the poor and migrant workers across the State. He also reminded that the TRS government has also taken up measures to avoid any inconvenience to the poor people due to the lockdown. Suryapet Municipal Chairperson T Annapurnamma and others were also present.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .