Suryapet will soon become Corona free district: Jagdish Reddy

Suryapet: Stating that measures taken up by the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to contain spread of corona virus would turn Suryapet into a corona green district, Energy Minister G Jagdish Reddy said here on on Thursday.

Launching the distribution of rice to 600 families, who don’t have ration card, taken up Suryapet Municipality, Jagdish Reddy said that the spread of coronavirus was controlled in the district due the measures taken up by the state government. But, the people should continue to follow the precautions like wearing masks, maintain social distancing and washing hands frequently. The capability of the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was once again recognized by the entire Country with control of corona in our state.

Strongly reacting to the allegations of opposition parties, he made it clear that there was no truth in the allegation of the opposition parties that number of corona cases were reported less in the state due to lack of extensive tests. He has also cautioned that action would be taken against those who were circulating fake news on corona. The people asked not believe rumors and also follow the rules imposed by the state government, he added. The one and only responsibility of the people in fight against corona was staying in homes, he maintained.

Following the call given by the Chief Minister to see no person should sleep with empty stomach due to lockdown, the TRS leaders were taken up distribution of rice, groceries and cash to the poor people and migrant workers across the state. He has also reminded that the TRS government has also taken up measures to avoid any inconvenience to the poor people due to lockdown. Suryapet Municipal Chairperson T Annapurnamma and others were also present.

