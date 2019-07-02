Suryapet: Youth cheating girls via Instagram held

By | Published: 12:50 am

Suryapet: Suryapet police arrested a youth who befriended girls on Instagram application and later backmailed them. Police also seized 20 tula of gold from his possession.

The man was identified as Karri Sathish, native of Yanam.

Presenting the arrested at a media conference, Deputy Superintendent of Police Suryapet Nageshwar Rao, informed that the entire episode of Sathish came to light after an investigation was initiated into a house theft case of one Biksham Reddy in Suryapet in March. The police found frequent phone calls between the granddaughter of Biskham Reddy and Sathish that lead to a breakthrough in the case.

During the inquiry, the girl accepted that she gave 20 tula of gold stolen from her grandfathers’ house to Sathish, who asked her for help to set up a business. The accused also blackmailed her when she asked for the gold ornaments.

He informed that Sathish and the girl became friend through Instagram. The accused also came to Suryapet twice to meet the girl and received gold ornaments from her in March.

The officer said that Sathish confessed that he trapped girls in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh by sending friend requests on Instagram.