Sushant Akkineni’s No Parking off to a good start

Starring Sushant Akkineni and newbie Meenakshi Chowdary in the lead role, upcoming Telugu movie titled No Parking was formally launched on Thursday here at Annapurna Studios in the city. Directed by S Darshan, the movie is being produced by Ravi Shankar Sastri and Harish Koyalagundla under the banners AI Studios and Sastra Movies.

Other characters in the movie include Venkat, Vennela Kishore, Priyadarshi, Abhinav Gomatam are playing crucial roles in the movie. The year started off well with good praise for my role in Allu Arjun starrer Ala Vaikunta Puram Aloo. And now, No Parking is going to be a good thriller. We are working with a young team for this concept based film. I was supposed to do No Parking after my film Chi La Sow.

Now it finally got materialised with talented technicians and artistes on board. I had met Meenakshi during acting workshops in Mumbai. I am happy to see her on board. I am thankful to Ravi Shankar Sastri and Harish,” he added. Speaking on the occasion, producer Ravi Shankar said when he had been thinking to produce a good movie Harish introduced me to Darshan’s concept No Parking.

“Sushant as a hero was perfect choice to pull off the project, we thought. 2020 marks the era of concept-oriented movies. Director Darshan’s technical brilliance is another advantage to the movie. I hope the movie would impress audiences,” he added