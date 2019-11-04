Sushant Singh is a delight to work with: Vikramjeet Virk

By | Published: 9:20 pm

Making his film debut with Netflix and Dharma Productions original film Drive, young actor Vikramjeet Virk is eagerly waiting for the film’s release in November. However, what Virk passionately remembers from the movie, besides other things, is his camaraderie with Sushant Singh Rajput.

Apparently, the two got along well during the making of the film and had some good moments on set. Playing parallel lead alongside Sushant in the film, Vikramjeet’s happy-go-lucky attitude and great sense of humour brought out the best in both.

“Sushant Singh Rajput is a delight to work with and a very interesting actor to watch. I observed his acting style and he pays a lot of attention to his craft which is an admirable thing. His love for films, his outlook to life and his passion is inspiring to see. I have great memories of Drive and Sushant is a big part of them,” says Vikramjeet Virk.

An action-thriller directed by Tarun Mansukhani, the film will include chartbuster music tracks and a large dose of drama and entertainment. It stars Sushant Singh Rajput, Vikramjeet Virk, Jacqueline Fernandes, Boman Irani, Pankaj Tripathi, Vibha Chhibber, and Sapna Pabbi.

For all you masala film connoisseurs out there, check out KJo’s Drive for a powerful performance by Vikramjeet Virk.

