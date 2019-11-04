Sushanth Reddy teams up with Simran in ‘Bombhaat’

By | Published: 8:17 pm

Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi fame Sushanth Reddy has teamed up with Simran Choudhary and Chandini for the upcoming movie titled Bombhaat.

The movie is being directed by Raghavendra Bujj. Actor Sushanth had garnered quite a hype for his role in Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi which was appreciated by the critics. Now the actor is coming with a unique subject of a science thriller.

K Raghavendra Rao is presenting the movie. Starring Simran and Chandini as the female leads, the film is being produced by Vishwas Hasurkar.

Bombhaat has almost wrapped up its major shooting and is gearing up for release soon. The recently released first look of the film also garnered a good response.

Speaking at the event, director Puri Jagannadh appreciated the first look is impressive. Sushanth, Simran, Chandini and Makarand Deshpande are essaying key roles in the film. “I really hope this film does well at the box office,” Puri said.

