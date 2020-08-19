Sushant’s sister Shweta, husband Vishal rejoice SC decision for CBI probe

Mumbai: Shweta Singh Kirti, sister of Sushant Singh Rajput, has welcomed the Wednesday morning decision of the Supreme Court ordering a CBI probe into the death of the late Bollywood actor.
Shweta expressed her happiness with a series of tweets posted soon after the apex court verdict. Shweta also expressed her faith in the Central Bureau of Investigation. (CBI).
Her tweets made from her unverified account, read: “There we go!! Finally!! CBI for SSR!! #CBITakesOver.”
“Thank you God! You have answered our prayers!! But it is just the beginning… the first step towards the truth! Full faith on CBI!! #Victoryoffaith #GlobalPrayersForSSR #Wearefamily #CBITakesOver.”
“Congratulations to my extended Family!! So happy… first step towards victory and unbiased investigation. #JusticeforSushantSingRajput #OurfullfaithonCBI.”
Shweta’s husband Vishal Kirti also lauded the decision.
“Whatever the outcome of the CBI Enquiry is, at the very least, we will get a fair and unbiased enquiry now. Very thankful to the Indian Jurisprudence for keeping the dreams and aspirations of millions of Indians alive. Thanks to #Warriors4SSR who have fought hard for this victory,” Vishal tweeted from his unverified account.
Before the judgement, Shweta had posted on Instagram, with a holy image: “Lead us from darkness unto light! Sharnagati! #GlobalprayerforSSR #godiswithus”
Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his residence on June 14. His sister Shweta had been vocal on social media for quite some time demanding a CBI probe into the death.