Sushma Swaraj moves out of official residence

New Delhi: Former External Affairs minister Sushma Swaraj has moved out of her official residence in New Delhi’s Safdarjung Lane.

The Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) leader tweeted: “I have moved out of my official residence 8, Safdarjung Lane, New Delhi. Please note that I am not contactable on the earlier address and phone numbers.”

Swaraj did not contest the recent Lok Sabha elections due to health reasons. She represented Madhya Pradesh’s Vidisha constituency in the 16th Lok Sabha.