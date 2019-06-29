Sushma Swaraj moves out of official residence

New Delhi: Former External Affairs minister Sushma Swaraj has moved out of her official residence in New Delhi’s Safdarjung Lane.
The Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) leader tweeted: “I have moved out of my official residence 8, Safdarjung Lane, New Delhi. Please note that I am not contactable on the earlier address and phone numbers.”
— Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) June 29, 2019
Swaraj did not contest the recent Lok Sabha elections due to health reasons. She represented Madhya Pradesh’s Vidisha constituency in the 16th Lok Sabha.