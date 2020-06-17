Sushmita Sen introduces a ‘suave, ruthless character’

By | Published: 3:06 pm

Actor Sushmita Sen took to social media and introduced co-actor Manish Chaudhari’s character — Shekhawat, to be seen in her upcoming debut web series Aarya. The former Miss Universe showered praises on Chaudhari for the actor he is, and the “discipline, focus and the controlled intensity” he possesses.

Sharing a still with him on Instagram, Sen introduced his character in the series, Shekhawat to be a “suave, ruthless” one. “Yet in real life is the gentlest soul…an absolute Gentleman!! I will forever cherish the grace he showed me in the most difficult of Scenes!! I can’t wait to work with him again…so much to learn!!! Here’s wishing you every happiness & success, you so richly deserve Manish!!,” Sen added to her captions.

On Monday, the Main Hoon Na actor dubbed her other co-star, actor Namit Das as an “institution himself,” while introducing his character in the forthcoming series. Das will essay the role of Jawahar. The web series Aarya to be premiered in Disney Plus Hotstar, from June 19 onwards, marks the return of the Dastak actor to the acting industry after a gap of five years.

In the series, Sen plays the protagonist, a powerful and strong character, who goes beyond boundaries to protect her family from the world of crime. The trailer, that got dropped earlier in June, shows the strength and determination of Aarya (Sen’s character), who transforms from a good wife and dutiful mother to a fierce woman. Directed by Ram Madhvani, the series, apart from Manish Chaudhari and Namit Das, also have actors Chandrachur Singh, Sikandar Kher, and Vinod Rawat among others in pivotal roles.