Suspected rabid dog attacks 30 people in Warangal Rural

By | Published: 8:38 pm

Warangal Rural: A flutter was created after a suspected rabid stray dog went on a biting spree injuring more than 30 persons including three school going children at Varikole village of Nadikuda mandal in the district on Saturday. While some of the injured were shifted to government hospital in Parkal town, others are being treated at MGM Hospital, Warangal.

According to the villagers, the stray dog began chasing and attacking pedestrians without any provocation. The villagers claim that the canine reportedly ventured into the village from their neighboring village and started attacking beginning with an elderly woman and then went on attacking whoever came in his way. Three children were also attacked by the dog which was later killed by locals to avoid more attacks as it is suspected to be rabid.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter