Suspected treasure hunters in Amrabad police custody

By | Published: 8:27 pm

Nagarkurnool: Five persons suspected to be treasure hunters were taken into custody by Amrabad police on Saturday when they were moving in a car under suspicious circumstances in a village.

They were moving suspiciously in a car in Ryalagandi village of Amrabad mandal on Saturday, when the villagers questioned them. The individuals got into an argument with the villagers claiming they were the MLA’s men. Though they escaped from the villagers, five persons were caught by Amrabad police, who were informed about the suspicious activity by the villagers.

The villagers claim that some persons who belonged to the ruling party, along with a police officer, who was also among the suspected treasure hunters, escaped in another car from the scene.

Police have seized the car and the items like metal detectors and other ground expedition equipment from the suspects and investigation is on.

