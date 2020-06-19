Suspecting fidelity, Hyderabad man kills wife before killing self

By | Published: 8:30 pm

Hyderabad: Suspecting fidelity of his wife Rubina, an auto rickshaw driver Mohammed Saber strangled her to death before committing suicide at his house at Patel Nagar in Begum Bazaar on Thursday night.

A few years after their marriage in 2011, Saber started suspecting the fidelity of his wife. The couple, blessed with four children, used to quarrel over the same issue frequently. On Thursday night, the couple again argued and in a fit of rage Saber killed her. Saber then committed suicide by hanging.

His children, who noticed Saber killing Rubina and later ending his life, brought the matter to the notice of their neighbours on Friday morning.

The neighbours immediately alerted the police who rushed to the spot and shifted the bodies to the Osmania General Hospital (OGH) mortuary for an autopsy.

