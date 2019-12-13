Suspects’ bodies: TS asked to clarify with SC on further action

By | Legal Correspondent | Published: 12:57 am

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has asked the State government to seek a clarification from the Supreme Court as to what should be done with the bodies of the four suspects in the vet’s murder case, killed in an an alleged police encounter in Chetanpally.

This direction came from the two-judge PIL bench of the Telangana High Court comprising Chief Justice Raghavendra Singh Chauhan and Justice A Abhishek Reddy on Thursday. Earlier, the bench was informed of the developments of the case in the Supreme Court, which had appointed a committee headed by Justice Sirpurkar, a former Apex Court judge, to probe the killings and submit a report to it.

Since the matter was being considered by the Apex Court, the High Court would no longer enquire into the matter. However, since on the direction of the High Court the four bodies have been preserved at Gandhi Hospital mortuary, the bench directed the State to seek clarification on this aspect from the Apex Court and place it on the file.

Counsel Brinda Grover, representing the petitioners, volunteered to take steps to bring the issue of preserving bodies before the Apex Court. Amicus Curiae, senior counsel Prakash Reddy also suggested preservation of bodies for the consideration of the appointed committee. The bench, meanwhile, directed preservation of the bodies and adjourned the case to Friday.

