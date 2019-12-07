Suspects misled cops, snatched pistols, opened fire: VC Sajjanar

By | Published: 1:58 am

Hyderabad: Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar on Friday said the four suspects in the Shadnagar rape-murder case first tried to divert the attention of the police when they visited the spot for scene reconstruction. They then snatched two pistols from the police personnel before opening fire.

“We have been probing the case from all angles and got a lot of scientific evidence. We were granted 10 days police custody by the court and we took them into custody from the prison on Wednesday,” Sajjanar said at a press conference at the encounter spot. “Based on their confessions, we took them to the Chatanpally culvert to recover other materials as part of the scene reconstruction,” he said.

“They tried to play smart and mislead the police team by taking them from one spot to the other in the open area. After diverting their attention, first Arif and then Chennakeshavulu grabbed service pistols from the officials and pointed it at them. The other two, Shiva and Naveen, picked up stones and sticks and started assaulting the police,” the Commissioner said.

“We warned them to surrender, but they did not heed our words and also opened fire leading to an exchange of fire. After a brief exchange of fire, firing from the other side stopped and when we checked, the four were dead. We seized two weapons from them,” he said.

Interestingly, Sajjanar said the police suspect that the four were involved in similar offences earlier too. “With the investigation so far and going by their criminal history, we suspect that they were involved in similar offences earlier. We are investigating in Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh about their involvement in women-related cases and other offences,” Sajjanar said.

On a query on whether the weapons were unlocked, the Commissioner said as the policemen were taking the suspects for scene reconstruction, they were alert and the weapons were unlocked. The police would submit a report to the National Human Rights Commission and other authorities concerned if asked to do so, he said.

People pay homage to Disha

Hyderabad: Emotional scenes were witnessed at the spot where the body of the victim was set on fire by the four suspects eight days ago.

People, especially women from different walks of life, visited the place and paid floral tributes to the victim. Many women broke down after seeing the spot as they recalled the horrific incident brought to them through various media platforms, instilling fear and also triggering shock. A few women burnt incense sticks and candles to pay homage to the victim.

Thank you’ calls keep Dial 100 engaged

Hyderabad: Several calls were received on the Dial 100 police emergency number — all made by citizens, mostly women — to appreciate and thank the Police Department post the death of the suspects in the Shadnagar encounter.

“Though we do not have the exact number of calls on hand, many were received by us at the control room thanking the police action,” an official working with the Dial 100 facility said.

