Suspend all elective dental procedures: TS Dental Council

Hyderabad: Telangana State Dental Council requested practising dentists in Telangana to reschedule and immediately suspend all non-essential and elective dental procedures for three weeks as dentists are one of the high risk categories for transmitting and contracting COVID-19.

The Dental Council urged its members to follow pre-screening protocols and perform pre-treatment risk assessment, avoid treating high risk patients, those who have pre-existing diseases, unless it is an emergency. They have been asked to strictly avoid all treatments that result in aerosol generation.

